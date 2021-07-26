Virtu Financial LLC Makes New Investment in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 15,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,771,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 311,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,781,000 after buying an additional 13,859 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,675,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,430,910,000 after buying an additional 2,990,090 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 786,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,672,000 after buying an additional 173,980 shares during the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 1st quarter worth about $2,187,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 17,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,999,000 after buying an additional 2,086 shares during the last quarter. 87.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ICE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $122.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.58.

Shares of ICE opened at $121.14 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $115.27. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.41 and a twelve month high of $121.96. The company has a market capitalization of $68.17 billion, a PE ratio of 32.54 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.04. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 24.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.27%.

In related news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 1,458 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.96, for a total value of $164,695.68. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 40,727 shares in the company, valued at $4,600,521.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William Jefferson Hague sold 675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $74,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,270 shares in the company, valued at $1,679,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 115,034 shares of company stock worth $13,011,765. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

