Virtu Financial LLC Purchases Shares of 20,779 Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 20,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,606,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY lifted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 1.6% in the first quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 7,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Wealth Architects LLC increased its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 2.9% in the first quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 4,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 0.7% in the first quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 17,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 34.1% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Trust Co increased its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 2.7% in the first quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 4,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. 78.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Frank R. Jimenez sold 19,713 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.47, for a total value of $1,625,731.11. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,131,365.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 4,552 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total value of $392,701.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,416,244.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 85,665 shares of company stock worth $7,244,790. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RTX opened at $85.97 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $86.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.92 and a fifty-two week high of $89.98.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $15.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.27 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 5.54% and a negative net margin of 4.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.73%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on RTX. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.17.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

