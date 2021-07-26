Virtu Financial LLC Takes $1.79 Million Position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 10,916 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,793,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,077,684,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 2.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,955,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $814,178,000 after acquiring an additional 123,574 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments raised its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 67.3% during the first quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 3,857,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $633,760,000 after acquiring an additional 1,551,256 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 59.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,749,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $616,037,000 after acquiring an additional 1,394,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 2.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,463,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $403,811,000 after acquiring an additional 69,913 shares in the last quarter. 87.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ARE opened at $196.94 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $184.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $29.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.73. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $150.08 and a 12-month high of $197.12.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($1.81). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 39.49% and a return on equity of 5.90%. The company had revenue of $479.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $484.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 7.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This is an increase from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.37%.

In related news, Director Terezia C. Nemeth sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.03, for a total transaction of $180,030.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,191,278.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Gary D. Dean sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.61, for a total value of $710,440.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,265 shares in the company, valued at $3,244,046.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,865 shares of company stock valued at $6,268,947 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ARE. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Monday, May 3rd. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $202.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.17.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>Â®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

