Virtu Financial LLC Takes $1.82 Million Position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 107,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,819,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GLDM. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 71.4% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 15,600,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,200,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 45.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,501,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,523,000 after acquiring an additional 2,971,417 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 44.5% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 8,001,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,020,000 after acquiring an additional 2,463,688 shares during the period. Adventist Health System Sunbelt Healthcare Corp increased its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 16.6% during the first quarter. Adventist Health System Sunbelt Healthcare Corp now owns 16,890,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,147,000 after acquiring an additional 2,402,792 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the first quarter worth about $37,802,000.

NYSEARCA:GLDM opened at $17.91 on Monday. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 52 week low of $16.68 and a 52 week high of $20.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.25.

