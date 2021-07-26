Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC lessened its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 7.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,653 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 742 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Visa by 7.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 84,009,523 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $17,787,336,000 after purchasing an additional 6,034,535 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Visa by 0.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,175,579 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $8,718,106,000 after acquiring an additional 382,061 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Visa by 2.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,805,015 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,659,987,000 after acquiring an additional 515,935 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Visa by 2.9% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 22,860,315 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,840,215,000 after acquiring an additional 639,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Visa by 0.3% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 18,734,565 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,966,669,000 after acquiring an additional 65,120 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Visa stock opened at $248.44 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $234.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $483.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $179.23 and a 1 year high of $250.46.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. Visa had a net margin of 49.93% and a return on equity of 33.86%. Visa’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 25.40%.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.32, for a total value of $2,117,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,112 shares in the company, valued at $37,677,555.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 12,735 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.51, for a total value of $2,948,279.85. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 88,047 shares of company stock valued at $20,834,001. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

V has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler raised shares of Visa from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $234.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, June 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Visa from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $259.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Visa from $233.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Visa from $230.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Twenty-two research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $258.92.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

