Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) PT Set at GBX 150 by Credit Suisse Group

Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) has been assigned a GBX 150 ($1.96) price target by analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 28.06% from the company’s previous close.

VOD has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group set a GBX 187 ($2.44) price target on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Kepler Capital Markets set a GBX 165 ($2.16) price target on Vodafone Group in a report on Friday, July 9th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 155 ($2.03) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Friday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Vodafone Group from GBX 197 ($2.57) to GBX 165 ($2.16) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 165 ($2.16) price target on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Vodafone Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 174.42 ($2.28).

Get Vodafone Group alerts:

LON VOD opened at GBX 117.13 ($1.53) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 124.73. Vodafone Group has a 12 month low of GBX 100 ($1.31) and a 12 month high of GBX 157.52 ($2.06). The stock has a market cap of £32.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 390.44.

In related news, insider Van Boxmeer purchased 305,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 135 ($1.76) per share, with a total value of £411,750 ($537,954.01). Also, insider Nick Read sold 346,515 shares of Vodafone Group stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 121 ($1.58), for a total value of £419,283.15 ($547,796.12).

Vodafone Group Company Profile

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

Featured Story: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Vodafone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodafone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.