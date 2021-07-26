Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) PT Set at GBX 150 by Credit Suisse Group

Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) has been assigned a GBX 150 ($1.96) price target by analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 28.06% from the company’s previous close.
VOD has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group set a GBX 187 ($2.44) price target on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Kepler Capital Markets set a GBX 165 ($2.16) price target on Vodafone Group in a report on Friday, July 9th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 155 ($2.03) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Friday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Vodafone Group from GBX 197 ($2.57) to GBX 165 ($2.16) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 165 ($2.16) price target on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Vodafone Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 174.42 ($2.28).
LON VOD opened at GBX 117.13 ($1.53) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 124.73. Vodafone Group has a 12 month low of GBX 100 ($1.31) and a 12 month high of GBX 157.52 ($2.06). The stock has a market cap of £32.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 390.44.
Vodafone Group Company Profile
Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.
Featured Story: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
Receive News & Ratings for Vodafone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodafone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.