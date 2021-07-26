Vodafone Group (NASDAQ:VOD) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Vodafone Group (NASDAQ:VOD)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Barclays in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.
VOD has been the topic of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Vodafone Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley set a $16.67 target price on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Saturday, July 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.34.
NASDAQ VOD traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $16.51. 289,965 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,647,494. Vodafone Group has a 12 month low of $13.14 and a 12 month high of $20.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.18 billion, a PE ratio of 17.59, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.70.
About Vodafone Group
Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.
