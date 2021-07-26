Vodafone Group (NASDAQ:VOD) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Vodafone Group (NASDAQ:VOD)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Barclays in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

VOD has been the topic of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Vodafone Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley set a $16.67 target price on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Saturday, July 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.34.

NASDAQ VOD traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $16.51. 289,965 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,647,494. Vodafone Group has a 12 month low of $13.14 and a 12 month high of $20.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.18 billion, a PE ratio of 17.59, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.70.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co increased its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 33,529 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 2,225 shares during the period. WNY Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Vodafone Group by 33.4% during the 2nd quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 94,518 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after buying an additional 23,675 shares during the period. Invst LLC acquired a new position in Vodafone Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $246,000. Intrust Bank NA increased its stake in Vodafone Group by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 29,370 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 1,347 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vodafone Group by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,859 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the period. 8.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

