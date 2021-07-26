Vodafone Group Plc (LON:VOD) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Vodafone Group Plc (LON:VOD) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 174.42 ($2.28).

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on VOD shares. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 155 ($2.03) target price on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Friday, June 18th. UBS Group set a GBX 187 ($2.44) target price on Vodafone Group in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Vodafone Group from GBX 197 ($2.57) to GBX 165 ($2.16) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 165 ($2.16) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a GBX 180 ($2.35) target price on Vodafone Group in a research note on Friday, July 9th.

Shares of VOD traded down GBX 1.24 ($0.02) during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting GBX 117.60 ($1.54). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 83,660,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,862,547. The firm has a market capitalization of £32.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 392.00. Vodafone Group has a one year low of GBX 100 ($1.31) and a one year high of GBX 157.52 ($2.06). The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 124.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 24th will be issued a dividend of €0.05 ($0.05) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. Vodafone Group’s payout ratio is presently 30.00%.

In related news, insider Nick Read sold 346,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 121 ($1.58), for a total value of £419,283.15 ($547,796.12). Also, insider Van Boxmeer purchased 305,000 shares of Vodafone Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 135 ($1.76) per share, with a total value of £411,750 ($537,954.01).

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

