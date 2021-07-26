Voestalpine AG (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Voestalpine AG (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.16.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $8.56 target price on shares of Voestalpine and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Voestalpine in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Voestalpine in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Voestalpine in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Voestalpine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, June 11th.

VLPNY stock opened at $8.44 on Monday. Voestalpine has a 52 week low of $4.33 and a 52 week high of $9.40. The company has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.50 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Voestalpine (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.74 billion. Voestalpine had a net margin of 0.48% and a return on equity of 1.01%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Voestalpine will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th will be paid a $0.076 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.92%. Voestalpine’s dividend payout ratio is presently 133.33%.

About Voestalpine

Voestalpine AG processes, develops, manufactures, and sells steel products worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Steel, High Performance Metals, Metal Engineering, Metal Forming, and Other. The Steel division produces hot and cold-rolled steel strips, as well as electrogalvanized, hot-dip galvanized, and organically coated steel strips; and heavy plates for the energy sector, as well as turbine casings for automotive, white goods/consumer goods, building/construction, energy, mechanical engineering, and others.

