Voestalpine AG (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Voestalpine AG (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.16.
Several analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $8.56 target price on shares of Voestalpine and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Voestalpine in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Voestalpine in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Voestalpine in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Voestalpine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, June 11th.
VLPNY stock opened at $8.44 on Monday. Voestalpine has a 52 week low of $4.33 and a 52 week high of $9.40. The company has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.50 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.61.
The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th will be paid a $0.076 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.92%. Voestalpine’s dividend payout ratio is presently 133.33%.
About Voestalpine
Voestalpine AG processes, develops, manufactures, and sells steel products worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Steel, High Performance Metals, Metal Engineering, Metal Forming, and Other. The Steel division produces hot and cold-rolled steel strips, as well as electrogalvanized, hot-dip galvanized, and organically coated steel strips; and heavy plates for the energy sector, as well as turbine casings for automotive, white goods/consumer goods, building/construction, energy, mechanical engineering, and others.
Featured Story: Understanding the different types of bonds
Receive News & Ratings for Voestalpine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voestalpine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.