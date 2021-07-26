Vonovia (ETR:VNA) Given a €55.00 Price Target by Nord/LB Analysts

Vonovia (ETR:VNA) has been given a €55.00 ($64.71) price objective by analysts at Nord/LB in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Nord/LB’s price target indicates a potential downside of 4.55% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on VNA. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €80.90 ($95.18) price target on Vonovia and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vonovia in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €62.00 ($72.94) price objective on Vonovia and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays set a €74.00 ($87.06) price objective on Vonovia and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €53.00 ($62.35) price objective on Vonovia in a report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Vonovia presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €63.89 ($75.17).

VNA traded down €1.62 ($1.91) during trading on Monday, reaching €57.62 ($67.79). 2,368,022 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,560,000. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €54.32. Vonovia has a 12-month low of €48.57 ($57.14) and a 12-month high of €62.74 ($73.81). The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.15 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.82.

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through four segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, and Development. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.

