VouchForMe (IPL) Trading 20.7% Higher This Week

VouchForMe (CURRENCY:IPL) traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 26th. In the last week, VouchForMe has traded 20.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. VouchForMe has a total market capitalization of $204,153.83 and approximately $669.00 worth of VouchForMe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VouchForMe coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002696 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.94 or 0.00048377 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002607 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002698 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.44 or 0.00014678 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00006484 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $295.57 or 0.00796926 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000315 BTC.

VouchForMe Profile

IPL is a coin. Its launch date was December 1st, 2017. VouchForMe’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 245,661,176 coins. The Reddit community for VouchForMe is /r/InsurePal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VouchForMe’s official message board is medium.com/insurepal-blog . VouchForMe’s official Twitter account is @InsurePal_io . VouchForMe’s official website is vouchforme.co

According to CryptoCompare, “InsurePal aims to disrupt the actual insurers' model by providing a platform to register insurance for blockchain transactions, vehicles, property, life and health with endorsements from the social network. The platform core mechanism enables InsurePal clients to endorse each other in order to obtain a discount on their insurance premium. The endorsement has to be backed by a financial guarantee from the endorser. InsurePal token (IPL) is an ERC-20 token that will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Buying and Selling VouchForMe

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VouchForMe directly using US dollars.

