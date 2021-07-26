W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) Shares Acquired by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 285,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,764 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.16% of W. P. Carey worth $20,192,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WPC. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in W. P. Carey in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in W. P. Carey by 130.6% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in W. P. Carey in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in W. P. Carey in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.78% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on WPC shares. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded W. P. Carey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on W. P. Carey from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Evercore ISI upgraded W. P. Carey from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $77.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded W. P. Carey from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $77.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.25.

Shares of WPC stock opened at $79.43 on Monday. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.68 and a 1 year high of $79.92. The firm has a market cap of $14.27 billion, a PE ratio of 31.65 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $76.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.43). The company had revenue of $306.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $307.61 million. W. P. Carey had a return on equity of 6.42% and a net margin of 36.39%. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This is a positive change from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.29%. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.61%.

W. P. Carey Company Profile

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

