Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by Atwater Malick LLC

Atwater Malick LLC lessened its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,668 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,428 shares during the period. Walmart makes up 3.2% of Atwater Malick LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Atwater Malick LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $5,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at about $609,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in Walmart by 558.1% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,514 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 2,132 shares during the period. Mattern Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Walmart by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 38,953 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,615,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Walmart by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 661,539 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $95,361,000 after buying an additional 11,761 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Walmart by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,104 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. 29.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walmart alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WMT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $141.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.87.

WMT traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $142.75. 248,813 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,469,087. The stock has a market capitalization of $400.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.43, a PEG ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $140.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $126.28 and a one year high of $153.66.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $138.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.53 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 19.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.21, for a total value of $1,370,866.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 6,906,863 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.40, for a total transaction of $949,002,976.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,748,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $927,254,892. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 28,601,353 shares of company stock worth $3,980,362,292. Insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Further Reading: Are 12b-1 Fees Affecting Your Mutual Fund Performance?

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.