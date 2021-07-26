Wanchain Price Reaches $0.52 on Top Exchanges (WAN)

Wanchain (CURRENCY:WAN) traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 26th. During the last week, Wanchain has traded 11.4% higher against the US dollar. Wanchain has a market cap of $100.45 million and $3.24 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wanchain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.52 or 0.00001382 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Wanchain alerts:

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002259 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.58 or 0.00030816 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000906 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $86.92 or 0.00231243 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.55 or 0.00030715 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00005811 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00013346 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000398 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0412 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00004256 BTC.

About Wanchain

WAN uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 193,405,471 coins. The Reddit community for Wanchain is /r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Wanchain is wanchain.org . Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China. “

Buying and Selling Wanchain

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wanchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wanchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Wanchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wanchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.