Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) Shares Bought by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 993,905 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,988 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 0.19% of Warner Music Group worth $34,121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Soros Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Warner Music Group by 97.8% in the 1st quarter. Soros Capital Management LLC now owns 265,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,097,000 after acquiring an additional 131,000 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Warner Music Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $526,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Warner Music Group by 29.7% during the first quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 909,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,208,000 after purchasing an additional 208,251 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in Warner Music Group by 83.8% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 148,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,102,000 after purchasing an additional 67,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Warner Music Group by 76.3% during the first quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 3,314,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,782,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434,535 shares during the last quarter. 17.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WMG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Warner Music Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Warner Music Group from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Warner Music Group in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Warner Music Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.67.

WMG stock opened at $37.71 on Monday. Warner Music Group Corp. has a 52-week low of $25.61 and a 52-week high of $39.61. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.95, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.86.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. Warner Music Group had a negative net margin of 6.48% and a negative return on equity of 1,870.00%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Warner Music Group Corp. will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. Warner Music Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently -73.85%.

Warner Music Group Profile

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as the related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such artists.

