WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) Shares Bought by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,975 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,882 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.40% of WD-40 worth $16,832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of WD-40 during the first quarter worth $26,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of WD-40 by 89.4% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 125 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 33.3% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of WD-40 during the first quarter worth about $188,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of WD-40 by 100.3% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 645 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WDFC opened at $239.23 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 2.44. WD-40 has a 52-week low of $183.55 and a 52-week high of $333.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $250.52. The stock has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.55 and a beta of -0.23.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.37. WD-40 had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 44.96%. The company had revenue of $136.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that WD-40 will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th will be issued a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.45%.

In related news, Director Geoffrey Holdsworth sold 1,345 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.93, for a total value of $324,050.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Garry O. Ridge sold 24,399 shares of WD-40 stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.17, for a total transaction of $5,933,104.83. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 93,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,744,419.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,819 shares of company stock valued at $8,295,770 over the last ninety days. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WDFC. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on WD-40 from $295.00 to $277.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded WD-40 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $293.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, July 10th.

WD-40 Company Profile

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers multi-purpose maintenance products, including aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name for various consumer uses and industrial applications; and specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand, as well as various products under the WD-40 Bike brand name.

