Wedbush Comments on argenx SE’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:ARGX)

argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush reduced their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of argenx in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 21st. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($5.13) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($5.12). Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $362.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for argenx’s Q3 2022 earnings at ($4.84) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($4.55) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($19.94) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($15.15) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($4.63) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $13.66 EPS.

Get argenx alerts:

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.14) by $2.33. The business had revenue of $167.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.04 million. argenx had a negative net margin of 298.93% and a negative return on equity of 50.37%.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of argenx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective on shares of argenx in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of argenx to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 16th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of argenx from $309.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of argenx in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $326.07.

ARGX stock opened at $316.09 on Monday. argenx has a one year low of $212.66 and a one year high of $382.15. The stock has a market cap of $16.22 billion, a PE ratio of -26.08 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50 day moving average of $298.10.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of argenx in the 1st quarter worth about $750,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of argenx by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 126,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,836,000 after acquiring an additional 3,810 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of argenx by 75.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of argenx by 87.5% in the 1st quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,309,000 after acquiring an additional 70,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of argenx by 45.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 143,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,524,000 after acquiring an additional 44,811 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.57% of the company’s stock.

argenx Company Profile

argenx SE is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. Its products include ARGX-113 for the treatment of autoimmune disease myasthenia gravis and ARGX-110 for the treatment of hematological cancer acute myeloid leukemia.

See Also: dividend yield calculator

Receive News & Ratings for argenx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for argenx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.