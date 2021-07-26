Wedbush Comments on CarMax, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:KMX)

CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) – Research analysts at Wedbush issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of CarMax in a research note issued on Thursday, July 22nd. Wedbush analyst S. Basham forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.01 per share for the quarter. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for CarMax’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.89 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.48 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.45 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $7.38 EPS.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 24th. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $1.00. The firm had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.22 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 27.44%. CarMax’s revenue was up 138.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS.

KMX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Seaport Global Securities lowered shares of CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of CarMax from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on CarMax from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised CarMax from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on CarMax from $130.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.93.

Shares of KMX opened at $134.84 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $21.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.65. CarMax has a 12-month low of $84.70 and a 12-month high of $138.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $123.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 2.24.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KMX. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in CarMax by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 65,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,570,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of CarMax by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 47,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,465,000 after acquiring an additional 4,060 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CarMax by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 746,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,533,000 after acquiring an additional 13,713 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of CarMax by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of CarMax by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 706,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,756,000 after buying an additional 140,441 shares in the last quarter. 93.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Eric M. Margolin sold 31,063 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.51, for a total transaction of $4,054,032.13. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,876,147.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Charles Joseph Wilson sold 20,599 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.86, for a total value of $2,674,986.14. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 34,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,512,245.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 260,839 shares of company stock valued at $34,354,393 in the last quarter. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through whole auctions.

