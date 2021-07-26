Wedbush Comments on Tri Pointe Homes, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:TPH)

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) – Research analysts at Wedbush upped their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a note issued to investors on Thursday, July 22nd. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings of $0.91 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.85. Wedbush also issued estimates for Tri Pointe Homes’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.23 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.11 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.56 EPS.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.18. Tri Pointe Homes had a net margin of 10.55% and a return on equity of 17.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $991.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. Tri Pointe Homes’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zelman & Associates upgraded Tri Pointe Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Tri Pointe Homes in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut Tri Pointe Homes from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective (up previously from $31.00) on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Tri Pointe Homes presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.33.

NYSE TPH opened at $22.56 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.07. Tri Pointe Homes has a one year low of $15.66 and a one year high of $26.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 1.49.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes in the 1st quarter worth approximately $179,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 38,075 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $657,000 after buying an additional 7,183 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes in the fourth quarter valued at $1,096,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 53.1% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 591,040 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,195,000 after buying an additional 205,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 458.6% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 68,993 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after buying an additional 56,642 shares in the last quarter. 98.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Tri Pointe Homes

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six brands, including Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland, Virginia, and the District of Columbia.

