Wedbush Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR)

Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) – Research analysts at Wedbush lifted their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Builders FirstSource in a report issued on Wednesday, July 21st. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now expects that the company will earn $2.03 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.03. Wedbush also issued estimates for Builders FirstSource’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.06 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $1.20 EPS.

Get Builders FirstSource alerts:

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 27.49% and a net margin of 4.36%. Builders FirstSource’s revenue for the quarter was up 133.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.34 EPS.

BLDR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective (down previously from $62.00) on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Thursday. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $67.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zelman & Associates started coverage on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.93.

Builders FirstSource stock opened at $45.36 on Monday. Builders FirstSource has a 52 week low of $22.50 and a 52 week high of $53.99. The company has a market capitalization of $9.40 billion, a PE ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 2.41. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors own 98.66% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West.

See Also: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Builders FirstSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Builders FirstSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.