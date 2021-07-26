Wedbush Reaffirms Buy Rating for Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Wedbush in a report issued on Monday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $4,300.00 price objective on the e-commerce giant’s stock. Wedbush’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 16.22% from the stock’s current price.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3,720.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, MKM Partners upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,975.00 to $4,075.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,164.95.

Shares of Amazon.com stock traded up $43.24 on Monday, hitting $3,699.88. 78,623 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,565,036. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 trillion, a PE ratio of 70.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3,425.67. Amazon.com has a 1-year low of $2,871.00 and a 1-year high of $3,773.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. The business had revenue of $108.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.23 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 6.42%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com will post 57.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO David H. Clark sold 243 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,717.29, for a total value of $903,301.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 848 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total transaction of $2,752,548.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 84,862 shares in the company, valued at $275,456,111.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 131,283 shares of company stock valued at $450,104,986. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. NinePointTwo Capital acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $1,896,000. C WorldWide Group Holding A S boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 240,736 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $744,856,000 after purchasing an additional 2,193 shares during the last quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,092 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,472,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. High Note Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 2,568 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $7,945,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 182,908 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $565,932,000 after purchasing an additional 32,843 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.03% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

