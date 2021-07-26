Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for ALX Oncology (ALXO)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of ALX Oncology (NASDAQ: ALXO) in the last few weeks:

7/20/2021 – ALX Oncology was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “ALX Oncology Holdings Inc.is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company. It focuses on developing therapies for patients fighting cancer. The company’s product candidate consist ALX148, which is in clinical stage. ALX Oncology Holdings Inc.is based in Burlingame, California. “

7/14/2021 – ALX Oncology was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “ALX Oncology Holdings Inc.is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company. It focuses on developing therapies for patients fighting cancer. The company’s product candidate consist ALX148, which is in clinical stage. ALX Oncology Holdings Inc.is based in Burlingame, California. “

7/12/2021 – ALX Oncology was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $63.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “ALX Oncology Holdings Inc.is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company. It focuses on developing therapies for patients fighting cancer. The company’s product candidate consist ALX148, which is in clinical stage. ALX Oncology Holdings Inc.is based in Burlingame, California. “

7/7/2021 – ALX Oncology had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright.

Shares of ALX Oncology stock traded down $2.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $57.65. 744,892 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 224,927. ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.06 and a 12 month high of $117.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $56.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion and a P/E ratio of -10.26.

ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.06. Equities research analysts forecast that ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. will post -1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jaume Pons sold 16,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.57, for a total value of $911,319.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 509,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,827,753.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Sophia Randolph sold 7,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.90, for a total value of $405,546.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 57,487 shares of company stock worth $3,225,675 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 58.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALXO. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its stake in ALX Oncology by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ALX Oncology by 126.5% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of ALX Oncology during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of ALX Oncology by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 18,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in ALX Oncology by 42.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 1,526 shares during the last quarter. 83.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for patients fighting cancer. Its lead product candidate is ALX148, a CD47 blocking therapeutic that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial used for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes; and for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, as well as a range of solid tumor indications, including head and neck squamous cell; human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) positive gastric/gastroesophageal junction carcinoma; and HER2-expressing breast cancer.

