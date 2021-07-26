Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Funko (FNKO)

Funko (NASDAQ: FNKO) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

7/19/2021 – Funko was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $20.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Funko, Inc. is a pop culture consumer products company. It offers figures, plush, apparel, toys, vinyl, bags, wallets, homewares and accessories under Mystery Minis, Dorbz., Pint Size Heroes., Rock Candy., Galactic or Hero Plushies., SuperCute., MyMoji. and Loungefly brands. The company sells its products through specialty retailers, mass-market retailers and e-commerce sites. Funko, Inc. is headquartered in Everett, Washington. “

7/12/2021 – Funko was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Funko, Inc. is a pop culture consumer products company. It offers figures, plush, apparel, toys, vinyl, bags, wallets, homewares and accessories under Mystery Minis, Dorbz., Pint Size Heroes., Rock Candy., Galactic or Hero Plushies., SuperCute., MyMoji. and Loungefly brands. The company sells its products through specialty retailers, mass-market retailers and e-commerce sites. Funko, Inc. is headquartered in Everett, Washington. “

7/8/2021 – Funko was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating.

7/7/2021 – Funko was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $24.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Funko, Inc. is a pop culture consumer products company. It offers figures, plush, apparel, toys, vinyl, bags, wallets, homewares and accessories under Mystery Minis, Dorbz., Pint Size Heroes., Rock Candy., Galactic or Hero Plushies., SuperCute., MyMoji. and Loungefly brands. The company sells its products through specialty retailers, mass-market retailers and e-commerce sites. Funko, Inc. is headquartered in Everett, Washington. “

6/21/2021 – Funko was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Funko, Inc. is a pop culture consumer products company. It offers figures, plush, apparel, toys, vinyl, bags, wallets, homewares and accessories under Mystery Minis, Dorbz., Pint Size Heroes., Rock Candy., Galactic or Hero Plushies., SuperCute., MyMoji. and Loungefly brands. The company sells its products through specialty retailers, mass-market retailers and e-commerce sites. Funko, Inc. is headquartered in Everett, Washington. “

Shares of FNKO opened at $17.97 on Monday. Funko, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.34 and a twelve month high of $27.20. The stock has a market cap of $899.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.16.

Get Funko Inc alerts:

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.20. Funko had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 2.07%. The company had revenue of $189.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.52 million. Funko’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Funko, Inc. will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

In other Funko news, CFO Jung Jennifer Fall sold 1,932 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.42, for a total value of $41,383.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $200,534.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Kenneth R. Brotman sold 212,592 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.06, for a total transaction of $4,689,779.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,340,338 shares of company stock valued at $30,417,840. 14.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Funko by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 37,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Funko by 5.3% during the first quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 20,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 1,026 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Funko by 11.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 20,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 2,211 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Funko by 260.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 3,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Funko during the 1st quarter valued at $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.71% of the company’s stock.

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; plush products; accessories; apparels, such as t-shirts and hats; homewares, including drinkware, party lights and other home accessories, such as keychains, pens, and pins; and bags, purses and wallets, and board games.

Featured Story: When is a capital gain realized?

Receive News & Ratings for Funko Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Funko Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.