WELL (WELL) 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $1.05 Million

WELL (CURRENCY:WELL) traded 4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 26th. One WELL coin can now be bought for about $0.48 or 0.00001215 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, WELL has traded up 8.1% against the dollar. WELL has a total market capitalization of $66.45 million and $1.05 million worth of WELL was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get WELL alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002507 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.68 or 0.00049333 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 22.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002799 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00015292 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002510 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $330.68 or 0.00828992 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00006008 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.26 or 0.00083387 BTC.

WELL Profile

WELL (WELL) is a coin. WELL’s total supply is 1,496,163,846 coins and its circulating supply is 137,080,000 coins. The Reddit community for WELL is /r/JoinWell and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WELL’s official Twitter account is @jointeamwell and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for WELL is www.joinwell.io

According to CryptoCompare, “WELL is the 1st healthcare protocol and is globalizing healthcare and eliminating country borders to directly connect doctors, therapists, psychologists and other healthcare specialists to patients worldwide through the WELL platform. WELL tokens are based on the Ethereum network. It's used for transactions in the network, used to solve the world’s biggest healthcare issues surrounding cross-border payments, data accessibility and payment risk. “

WELL Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WELL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WELL should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WELL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for WELL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WELL and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.