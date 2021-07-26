Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

7/19/2021 – Wells Fargo & Company was downgraded by analysts at Odeon Capital Group LLC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

7/15/2021 – Wells Fargo & Company had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $46.00 to $50.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

7/15/2021 – Wells Fargo & Company was upgraded by analysts at Odeon Capital Group LLC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $48.00 price target on the stock.

7/14/2021 – Wells Fargo & Company was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b” rating.

7/7/2021 – Wells Fargo & Company had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $40.00 to $45.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

7/7/2021 – Wells Fargo & Company is now covered by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods. They set an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock.

6/15/2021 – Wells Fargo & Company had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $50.00 to $52.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

6/4/2021 – Wells Fargo & Company was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $60.00 price target on the stock.

NYSE:WFC opened at $44.59 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.24. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $20.76 and a 1-year high of $48.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $184.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.35.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $20.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.69 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 19.79% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.66) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 72.73%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WFC. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 486,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,052,000 after buying an additional 31,692 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 136.0% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,900,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,060,000 after buying an additional 1,095,043 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 239,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,868,000 after buying an additional 35,090 shares during the period. Tectonic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 6,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 873 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 724 shares during the period. 69.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

