WePower (WPR) One Day Trading Volume Tops $176,356.00

WePower (CURRENCY:WPR) traded up 30.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 26th. During the last week, WePower has traded up 9.8% against the U.S. dollar. WePower has a market capitalization of $5.70 million and $176,356.00 worth of WePower was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WePower coin can now be bought for about $0.0083 or 0.00000021 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WePower Profile

WePower (CRYPTO:WPR) is a coin. It was first traded on January 4th, 2018. WePower’s total supply is 745,248,183 coins and its circulating supply is 688,788,616 coins. The Reddit community for WePower is /r/WePowerNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WePower’s official Twitter account is @WePowerN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for WePower is wepower.network

According to CryptoCompare, “WePower is a blockchain-based green energy trading platform. It connects energy buyers (households and investors) directly with the green energy producers and creates an opportunity to purchase energy upfront at below-market rates. WePower uses energy tokenization to standardize, simplify and open globally the currently existing energy investment ecosystem. Energy tokenization ensures liquidity and extends access to capital. Final consumers, investors, and energy market makers can buy energy for a reduced price. WePower is an ERC20 token on the Ethereum blockchain and it's the sole payment method of the WePower Network. “

WePower Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WePower directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WePower should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WePower using one of the exchanges listed above.

