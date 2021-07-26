Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (TSE:WDO) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.14 Per Share, Desjardins Forecasts

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (TSE:WDO) – Stock analysts at Desjardins issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Wesdome Gold Mines in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, July 22nd. Desjardins analyst J. Sclodnick expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.14 for the quarter. Desjardins has a “Hold” rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$11.00 to C$11.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Wesdome Gold Mines to C$14.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Laurentian Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Wesdome Gold Mines to C$14.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Eight Capital reduced their price target on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$18.00 to C$16.50 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Wesdome Gold Mines currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$14.56.

WDO stock opened at C$12.04 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The firm has a market cap of C$1.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.48. Wesdome Gold Mines has a 1-year low of C$7.78 and a 1-year high of C$15.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$11.87.

Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.07 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$45.97 million during the quarter.

In other Wesdome Gold Mines news, Director Duncan Kenneth Middlemiss sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.19, for a total value of C$487,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 148,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,809,678.64. Also, Senior Officer Michael Julien Michaud sold 81,185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.42, for a total value of C$1,008,317.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$666,705.60.

About Wesdome Gold Mines

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold in Canada. It principally produces gold in the form of dorÃ© bars; and silver as a by-product. The company's principal assets include the Eagle River Mine, which consists of 3 contiguous mining leases and 442 contiguous active mining claims covering an area of 7,958 hectares; the Mishi Mine that consists of 19 patented mining claims, 5 mining leases, and 5 staked claims covering an area of 3,055 hectares; and the Eagle River Mill located near Wawa, Ontario, as well as the Kiena Mining and Milling Complex and exploration properties located in Val D'Or, Quebec.

