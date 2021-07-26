WHALE One Day Trading Volume Reaches $890,589.00 (WHALE)

WHALE (CURRENCY:WHALE) traded 7.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 26th. WHALE has a total market cap of $44.12 million and approximately $890,589.00 worth of WHALE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, WHALE has traded 20% higher against the US dollar. One WHALE coin can currently be purchased for $7.26 or 0.00019597 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002699 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001672 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.64 or 0.00036805 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38.44 or 0.00103734 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.06 or 0.00129700 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36,888.30 or 0.99543574 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002650 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $303.82 or 0.00819853 BTC.

WHALE Coin Profile

WHALE’s genesis date was May 2nd, 2020. WHALE’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,075,703 coins. WHALE’s official website is whale.me . WHALE’s official Twitter account is @WhaleShark_Pro and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “WHALE is a social currency (cryptocurrency) that is backed by tangible and rare Non-Fungible Token (NFT) assets while embodying scarcity through definitive limited issuance. WHALE aims to be a tangible asset-backed currency, with one dimension of the token value ascribed to it's “VAULT” contents of digital art and collectibles. “

WHALE Coin Trading

