Whitecap Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPGYF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Whitecap Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPGYF) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.28.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SPGYF shares. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$10.00 to C$9.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$8.25 to C$8.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources from $8.25 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$7.50 to C$9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th.

Shares of Whitecap Resources stock opened at $4.46 on Monday. Whitecap Resources has a 12-month low of $1.59 and a 12-month high of $5.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.90.

Whitecap Resources Inc, oil and gas company, acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, Northwest Alberta and British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. As of February 24, 2021, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 507,287 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

