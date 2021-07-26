Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $268.87 Million

Analysts predict that Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL) will report $268.87 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Whiting Petroleum’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $261.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $274.00 million. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Whiting Petroleum will report full year sales of $1.08 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.05 billion to $1.11 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.01 billion to $1.25 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Whiting Petroleum.

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $1.34. The firm had revenue of $307.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.30 million.

Several brokerages have issued reports on WLL. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Whiting Petroleum in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $48.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $55.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $55.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Whiting Petroleum has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.89.

Shares of Whiting Petroleum stock opened at $48.17 on Monday. Whiting Petroleum has a 52-week low of $13.44 and a 52-week high of $57.59. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $49.55.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Whiting Petroleum in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Whiting Petroleum in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Whiting Petroleum in the first quarter worth approximately $145,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Whiting Petroleum in the first quarter worth approximately $228,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Whiting Petroleum in the first quarter worth approximately $262,000. Institutional investors own 91.19% of the company’s stock.

About Whiting Petroleum

Whiting Petroleum Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily in the Rocky Mountains region of the United States. The company sells its oil and gas production to end users, marketers, and other purchasers.

