Whiting Petroleum Co. to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $2.70 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts (NYSE:WLL)

Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti raised their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Whiting Petroleum in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 21st. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann now anticipates that the oil and gas exploration company will earn $2.70 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.84. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Whiting Petroleum’s Q3 2021 earnings at $2.52 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $10.08 EPS.

WLL has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $48.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $55.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Whiting Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $55.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.89.

NYSE:WLL opened at $48.17 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.55. Whiting Petroleum has a 1-year low of $13.44 and a 1-year high of $57.59.

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $1.34. The business had revenue of $307.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.30 million.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of WLL. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 1,011.2% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 953,436 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $33,799,000 after purchasing an additional 867,635 shares during the period. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 345.0% during the 1st quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 937,097 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $33,220,000 after purchasing an additional 726,497 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 266.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 439,915 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $10,997,000 after purchasing an additional 320,010 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 398.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 302,013 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $7,551,000 after purchasing an additional 241,406 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth about $5,128,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.19% of the company’s stock.

About Whiting Petroleum

Whiting Petroleum Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily in the Rocky Mountains region of the United States. The company sells its oil and gas production to end users, marketers, and other purchasers.

