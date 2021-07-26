William Blair Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR)

ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR) – Investment analysts at William Blair boosted their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for ICON Public in a research note issued on Thursday, July 22nd. William Blair analyst J. Kreger now anticipates that the medical research company will earn $2.49 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.47. William Blair also issued estimates for ICON Public’s FY2021 earnings at $9.32 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.87 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $3.01 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.08 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.23 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $12.16 EPS.

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The medical research company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $871.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $857.30 million. ICON Public had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 22.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on ICLR. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of ICON Public from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of ICON Public from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of ICON Public from $256.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of ICON Public from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of ICON Public from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ICON Public presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $246.91.

Shares of NASDAQ:ICLR opened at $218.00 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $217.52. ICON Public has a twelve month low of $168.76 and a twelve month high of $234.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $11.52 billion, a PE ratio of 31.96, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.84.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ICON Public during the first quarter worth $33,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of ICON Public by 250.0% during the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 350 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of ICON Public by 52.9% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 390 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of ICON Public during the first quarter worth $130,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ICON Public by 66.5% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 814 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development and commercialization services in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

