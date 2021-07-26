William Blair Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO)

Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO) – Analysts at William Blair raised their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Albireo Pharma in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 21st. William Blair analyst T. Lugo now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($1.94) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($1.98). William Blair also issued estimates for Albireo Pharma’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($1.84) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($7.92) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($1.92) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($1.74) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($1.62) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($6.76) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($2.68) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Albireo Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Wedbush upped their price objective on Albireo Pharma from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Albireo Pharma from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Albireo Pharma from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.63.

Shares of NASDAQ ALBO opened at $30.80 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.61. The company has a current ratio of 10.17, a quick ratio of 10.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Albireo Pharma has a 1-year low of $22.78 and a 1-year high of $49.00. The stock has a market cap of $591.21 million, a P/E ratio of -4.44 and a beta of 1.55.

Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.72) by ($0.57). The firm had revenue of $1.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 million. Albireo Pharma had a negative net margin of 1,373.96% and a negative return on equity of 76.11%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Albireo Pharma by 87.5% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 39,165 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,469,000 after buying an additional 18,275 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Albireo Pharma by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 285,978 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,080,000 after buying an additional 28,003 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Albireo Pharma by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 15,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Albireo Pharma by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 288,436 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,820,000 after buying an additional 40,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Albireo Pharma by 1,669.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 61,133 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,155,000 after buying an additional 57,679 shares in the last quarter. 87.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Albireo Pharma

Albireo Pharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators to treat orphan pediatric liver diseases and other liver or gastrointestinal diseases and disorders. Its lead product candidate is odevixibat, an ileal bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is in phase III clinical trial for treating patients with progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis, as well as for treating biliary atresia, alagille syndrome, and other cholestatic liver diseases.

