William Blair Begins Coverage on Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT)

William Blair began coverage on shares of Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the medical device company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on CGNT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cognyte Software from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Cognyte Software in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.40.

NASDAQ CGNT traded down $0.43 during trading on Monday, reaching $24.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 225,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 800,658. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion and a PE ratio of 23.62. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.22. Cognyte Software has a 1-year low of $22.22 and a 1-year high of $38.00.

Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 21st. The medical device company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $114.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.87 million. The company’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Cognyte Software will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Cognyte Software during the third quarter worth about $152,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Cognyte Software by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 104,343 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 19,753 shares in the last quarter. White Pine Capital LLC grew its position in Cognyte Software by 233.1% during the fourth quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 244,500 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $770,000 after buying an additional 171,100 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Cognyte Software by 4.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 319,163 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 12,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new stake in Cognyte Software during the fourth quarter worth about $1,891,000.

Cognyte Software Company Profile

Cognyte Software Ltd. provides security analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. The company's open software fuses, analyzes, and visualizes disparate data sets for security organizations. It offers investigative analytics, operational intelligence analytics, and threat intelligence analytics solutions.

