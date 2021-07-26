William Blair Comments on Under Armour, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:UAA)

Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) – Investment analysts at William Blair boosted their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Under Armour in a research note issued on Thursday, July 22nd. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.06. William Blair currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Under Armour’s FY2021 earnings at $0.34 EPS.

Get Under Armour alerts:

UAA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Under Armour from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Under Armour from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. OTR Global raised Under Armour from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Under Armour from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Under Armour from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Under Armour has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.41.

UAA opened at $20.50 on Monday. Under Armour has a 12-month low of $9.63 and a 12-month high of $26.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.37 billion, a PE ratio of 78.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.56.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.12. Under Armour had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 2.46%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.34) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 39.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Under Armour by 2,112.9% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 193,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,325,000 after purchasing an additional 184,921 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Under Armour by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 20,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 4,498 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its stake in Under Armour by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 145,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,501,000 after buying an additional 4,386 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in Under Armour by 347.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 65,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after buying an additional 50,599 shares during the period. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in Under Armour during the 1st quarter worth approximately $218,000. 39.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Under Armour

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

Recommended Story: What is the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Under Armour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Under Armour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.