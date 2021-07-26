William Blair Initiates Coverage on Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR)

Analysts at William Blair began coverage on shares of Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

XMTR has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Xometry in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Xometry in a report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.

Shares of XMTR opened at $74.66 on Monday. Xometry has a 1 year low of $57.50 and a 1 year high of $97.57.

Xometry, Inc operates an artificial intelligence (AI) enabled marketplace that enables buyers to source manufactured parts and assemblies. The company's platform offers CNC manufacturing, sheet metal manufacturing, 3D printing, sheet metal fabrication, die casting, injection molding and urethane casting, and other products.

