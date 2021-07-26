William Blair Weighs in on Pool Co.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:POOL)

Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) – Equities researchers at William Blair boosted their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Pool in a note issued to investors on Thursday, July 22nd. William Blair analyst R. Merkel now forecasts that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $3.92 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $3.54.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $6.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.37 by $1.00. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. Pool had a return on equity of 76.48% and a net margin of 11.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.72 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on POOL. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $410.00 price target on shares of Pool in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Pool from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Pool from $465.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $482.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Pool in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $535.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $462.14.

Shares of Pool stock opened at $462.37 on Monday. Pool has a 52 week low of $285.92 and a 52 week high of $478.67. The company has a market cap of $18.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.13 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $447.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Pool by 423.5% in the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pool by 67.4% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 159 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in shares of Pool by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 174 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Pool by 47.7% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 192 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Pool during the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. 90.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Romain Kenneth G. St sold 9,310 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.97, for a total value of $4,142,670.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 88,517 shares in the company, valued at $39,387,409.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Jennifer M. Neil sold 1,795 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $430.80, for a total transaction of $773,286.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 12,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,511,655.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,211 shares of company stock worth $16,592,946. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a $0.80 dividend. This is a positive change from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. Pool’s payout ratio is 38.00%.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

