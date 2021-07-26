William Blair Weighs in on RLI Corp.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:RLI)

RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) – Research analysts at William Blair dropped their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of RLI in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, July 22nd. William Blair analyst A. Klauber now expects that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of $0.66 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.68. William Blair also issued estimates for RLI’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.69 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.30 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.78 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.45 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.13 EPS and Q2 2023 earnings at $1.08 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on RLI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RLI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of RLI from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. RLI currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.25.

NYSE RLI opened at $106.14 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.23 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.88. RLI has a 1-year low of $81.20 and a 1-year high of $117.84.

RLI (NYSE:RLI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $298.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.61 million. RLI had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 24.38%. The firm’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. This is a positive change from RLI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. RLI’s payout ratio is currently 38.61%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC lifted its position in RLI by 6.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,342 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in RLI by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 22,931 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,388,000 after buying an additional 1,760 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in RLI by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 323,044 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,646,000 after acquiring an additional 1,713 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of RLI by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 155,061 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,149,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in RLI in the 4th quarter worth $347,000. 83.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

