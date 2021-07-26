William Blair Weighs in on Watsco, Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NYSE:WSO)

Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) – Analysts at William Blair upped their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for Watsco in a report issued on Thursday, July 22nd. William Blair analyst R. Merkel now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings per share of $1.32 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.25.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. Watsco had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 19.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.26 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on WSO. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Watsco from $244.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Stephens upgraded shares of Watsco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $300.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Watsco from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $309.00 to $304.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $274.67.

Watsco stock opened at $295.14 on Monday. Watsco has a 52-week low of $216.25 and a 52-week high of $307.81. The firm has a market cap of $11.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.79 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $286.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WSO. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Watsco in the fourth quarter worth $57,666,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of Watsco by 14.6% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,994,573 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $520,084,000 after buying an additional 254,261 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Watsco by 6.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,689,071 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $961,924,000 after buying an additional 236,583 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Watsco during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,126,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of Watsco by 2,672.6% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 100,646 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,243,000 after buying an additional 97,016 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.49% of the company’s stock.

In other Watsco news, EVP Barry S. Logan sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.14, for a total value of $1,617,770.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 13.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a $1.95 dividend. This represents a $7.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 111.27%.

Watsco Company Profile

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, including gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

