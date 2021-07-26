Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) Given Buy Rating at Truist Securities

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Truist Securities in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a $168.03 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock. Truist Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 0.51% from the company’s previous close.
Several other research firms also recently commented on WING. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Wingstop in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $172.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird set a $157.97 price objective on shares of Wingstop and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Wingstop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Wingstop from $177.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Wingstop has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.67.
Shares of WING traded down $2.66 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $167.18. The company had a trading volume of 9,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 466,192. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 174.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $149.74. Wingstop has a 12 month low of $112.47 and a 12 month high of $172.87.
In other Wingstop news, CFO Michael Skipworth sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.49, for a total value of $717,705.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.60, for a total value of $454,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,095,570. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WING. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its holdings in Wingstop by 1.4% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 3,818 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Wingstop by 4.7% in the first quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,680 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. raised its holdings in Wingstop by 90.0% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 190 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian raised its holdings in Wingstop by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 2,104 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Wingstop by 0.7% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.
Wingstop Company Profile
Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. It operates through Franchise and Company segments. The Franchise segment consists of domestic and international franchise restaurants. The Company segment comprises company-owned restaurants.
