Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) Given Buy Rating at Truist Securities

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Truist Securities in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a $168.03 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock. Truist Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 0.51% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on WING. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Wingstop in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $172.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird set a $157.97 price objective on shares of Wingstop and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Wingstop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Wingstop from $177.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Wingstop has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.67.

Shares of WING traded down $2.66 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $167.18. The company had a trading volume of 9,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 466,192. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 174.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $149.74. Wingstop has a 12 month low of $112.47 and a 12 month high of $172.87.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.13. Wingstop had a net margin of 10.74% and a negative return on equity of 15.26%. The business had revenue of $70.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. Wingstop’s revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Wingstop will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Wingstop news, CFO Michael Skipworth sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.49, for a total value of $717,705.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.60, for a total value of $454,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,095,570. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WING. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its holdings in Wingstop by 1.4% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 3,818 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Wingstop by 4.7% in the first quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,680 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. raised its holdings in Wingstop by 90.0% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 190 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian raised its holdings in Wingstop by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 2,104 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Wingstop by 0.7% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

Wingstop Company Profile

Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. It operates through Franchise and Company segments. The Franchise segment consists of domestic and international franchise restaurants. The Company segment comprises company-owned restaurants.

