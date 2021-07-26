Winpak Ltd. (TSE:WPK) Expected to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.50 Per Share

Winpak Ltd. (TSE:WPK) – Equities research analysts at Pi Financial cut their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Winpak in a report released on Friday, July 23rd. Pi Financial analyst B. Jekic now anticipates that the company will earn $0.50 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.52. Pi Financial has a “Buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Pi Financial also issued estimates for Winpak’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.50 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on WPK. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Winpak from C$52.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets set a C$45.00 target price on shares of Winpak in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Winpak to C$45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Winpak from C$46.00 to C$42.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th.

Shares of Winpak stock opened at C$39.80 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 11.43 and a quick ratio of 9.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$39.98. Winpak has a 52-week low of C$37.29 and a 52-week high of C$48.02. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.59 billion and a PE ratio of 19.03.

Winpak (TSE:WPK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported C$0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.50 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$284.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$279.11 million.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 30th. Winpak’s payout ratio is 4.38%.

Winpak Ltd. manufactures and distributes packaging materials and related packaging machines in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Flexible Packaging, Rigid Packaging and Flexible Lidding, and Packaging Machinery. The Flexible Packaging segment provides modified atmosphere packaging products for fresh and processed meats, poultry, cheese, medical device packaging, and high performance pouch applications; high-barrier films for converting applications; barrier and non-barrier films for printing, laminating, and bag making, including shrink bags; and biaxially oriented nylon films for printing, metalizing, or laminating processes, food packaging, and industrial applications.

