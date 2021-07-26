Wm Morrison Supermarkets (MRWSY) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Wm Morrison Supermarkets (OTCMKTS: MRWSY) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

7/23/2021 – Wm Morrison Supermarkets was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC is engaged in the operation of food retailing primarily in the United Kingdom. It manufactures and distributes meat, fish, bakery, fruit and veg, deli and flowers. Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC is based in Bradford, the United Kingdom. “

7/22/2021 – Wm Morrison Supermarkets was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $20.00 price target on the stock.

7/17/2021 – Wm Morrison Supermarkets was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

7/16/2021 – Wm Morrison Supermarkets was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $20.00 price target on the stock.

7/7/2021 – Wm Morrison Supermarkets is now covered by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

7/7/2021 – Wm Morrison Supermarkets was downgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

7/6/2021 – Wm Morrison Supermarkets was downgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating.

7/5/2021 – Wm Morrison Supermarkets was upgraded by analysts at AlphaValue to a “reduce” rating.

6/24/2021 – Wm Morrison Supermarkets was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

6/22/2021 – Wm Morrison Supermarkets was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $14.00 price target on the stock.

6/17/2021 – Wm Morrison Supermarkets was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating.

6/16/2021 – Wm Morrison Supermarkets was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

OTCMKTS MRWSY traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $18.27. The company had a trading volume of 24,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,455. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC has a one year low of $10.44 and a one year high of $18.54.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were given a $1.0559 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 8.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. Wm Morrison Supermarkets’s dividend payout ratio is presently 164.86%.

WM Morrison Supermarkets Plc engages in the operation of retail supermarket stores under the Morrisons brand. The company was founded by William Morrison Murdock in 1899 and is headquartered in Bradford, the United Kingdom.

