Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) Shares Purchased by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) by 10.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 528,798 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,228 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned 0.64% of Wolverine World Wide worth $20,265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the 1st quarter worth approximately $356,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,151,049 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $44,108,000 after buying an additional 44,769 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in Wolverine World Wide by 15.2% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 9,854 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide in the first quarter worth $220,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide in the first quarter worth $2,579,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on WWW shares. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research report on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on Wolverine World Wide from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.44.

Shares of WWW opened at $33.15 on Monday. Wolverine World Wide, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.57 and a fifty-two week high of $44.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.51. The firm has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.68 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.10.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The textile maker reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. Wolverine World Wide had a positive return on equity of 12.78% and a negative net margin of 6.01%. The business had revenue of $510.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $508.32 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Wolverine World Wide, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.01%.

In related news, Director Nicholas T. Long sold 5,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.65, for a total transaction of $211,415.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $623,888.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William K. Gerber sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.34, for a total value of $115,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,785 shares in the company, valued at $605,196.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,477 shares of company stock valued at $904,517 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

About Wolverine World Wide

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group.

