WOM Protocol Trading Up 10.2% Over Last Week (WOM)

WOM Protocol (CURRENCY:WOM) traded up 5.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 26th. One WOM Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.0695 or 0.00000186 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, WOM Protocol has traded 10.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. WOM Protocol has a total market cap of $7.17 million and $244,758.00 worth of WOM Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002675 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.29 or 0.00048932 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002728 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.66 or 0.00015139 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002677 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $306.67 or 0.00820447 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00006189 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000316 BTC.

About WOM Protocol

WOM Protocol (CRYPTO:WOM) is a coin. It launched on October 3rd, 2018. WOM Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 103,207,450 coins. The official website for WOM Protocol is womprotocol.io . The official message board for WOM Protocol is medium.com/wom-protocol . WOM Protocol’s official Twitter account is @WOMProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “The WOM Protocol, which is based on blockchain technology, will enable brands to access genuine word-of-mouth recommendations. The WOM Protocol will provide a way to reward creators for their product-referring content without compromising consumer trust in the content and its creators. “

WOM Protocol Coin Trading

