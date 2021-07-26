Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Shares Acquired by Slow Capital Inc.

Slow Capital Inc. increased its stake in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 14.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,378 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,167 shares during the quarter. Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings in Workday were worth $2,359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WDAY. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Workday by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 192,756 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,186,000 after acquiring an additional 24,279 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of Workday by 73.0% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,354,160 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $324,470,000 after buying an additional 571,408 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Workday by 58.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,161 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,195,000 after buying an additional 3,387 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Workday by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,664 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,795,000 after buying an additional 1,071 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of Workday by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 19,943 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,778,000 after buying an additional 3,811 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.22% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 2,483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.72, for a total transaction of $572,877.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 4,305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.43, for a total value of $974,781.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 135,039 shares of company stock worth $31,158,013 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 26.51% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on WDAY. JMP Securities raised their target price on Workday from $296.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Workday in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Workday presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $273.65.

Shares of Workday stock traded down $1.42 during trading on Monday, reaching $238.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,717,780. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $233.25. The company has a market cap of $59.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -338.59 and a beta of 1.28. Workday, Inc. has a one year low of $174.52 and a one year high of $282.77.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The software maker reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.14. Workday had a negative return on equity of 0.14% and a negative net margin of 3.81%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human resources. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

