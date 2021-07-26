World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD) CEO Sells $1,398,325.50 in Stock

World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD) CEO R Chad Prashad sold 7,579 shares of World Acceptance stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.50, for a total value of $1,398,325.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,595 shares in the company, valued at $11,548,777.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:WRLD traded up $7.42 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $188.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 454 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,674. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $162.09. The company has a quick ratio of 14.24, a current ratio of 13.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. World Acceptance Co. has a fifty-two week low of $65.56 and a fifty-two week high of $190.47. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.84 and a beta of 1.59.

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.43. World Acceptance had a net margin of 16.67% and a return on equity of 23.05%. Equities analysts predict that World Acceptance Co. will post 8.18 earnings per share for the current year.

WRLD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut World Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Stephens raised shares of World Acceptance from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $112.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of World Acceptance in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in World Acceptance in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of World Acceptance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of World Acceptance during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in World Acceptance in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new position in World Acceptance in the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

About World Acceptance

World Acceptance Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in small-loan consumer finance business. The company offers short-term small installment loans, medium-term larger installment loans, related credit insurance, and ancillary products and services to individuals. It also provides automobile club memberships to its borrowers; and income tax return preparation and electronic filing services.

