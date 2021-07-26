World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD) CEO Sells $1,398,325.50 in Stock

World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD) CEO R Chad Prashad sold 7,579 shares of World Acceptance stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.50, for a total value of $1,398,325.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,595 shares in the company, valued at $11,548,777.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Shares of NASDAQ:WRLD traded up $7.42 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $188.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 454 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,674. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $162.09. The company has a quick ratio of 14.24, a current ratio of 13.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. World Acceptance Co. has a fifty-two week low of $65.56 and a fifty-two week high of $190.47. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.84 and a beta of 1.59.
World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.43. World Acceptance had a net margin of 16.67% and a return on equity of 23.05%. Equities analysts predict that World Acceptance Co. will post 8.18 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in World Acceptance in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of World Acceptance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of World Acceptance during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in World Acceptance in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new position in World Acceptance in the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.13% of the company’s stock.
About World Acceptance
World Acceptance Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in small-loan consumer finance business. The company offers short-term small installment loans, medium-term larger installment loans, related credit insurance, and ancillary products and services to individuals. It also provides automobile club memberships to its borrowers; and income tax return preparation and electronic filing services.
