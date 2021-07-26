World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) Shares Up 6.5%

World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD) shot up 6.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $192.63 and last traded at $192.63. 569 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 45,674 shares. The stock had previously closed at $180.89.

A number of research firms have recently commented on WRLD. Zacks Investment Research downgraded World Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Stephens upgraded World Acceptance from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $112.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of World Acceptance in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th.

The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.84 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is $162.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 13.37 and a quick ratio of 14.24.

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.43. World Acceptance had a return on equity of 23.05% and a net margin of 16.67%. Analysts anticipate that World Acceptance Co. will post 8.18 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO R Chad Prashad sold 7,579 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.50, for a total transaction of $1,398,325.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,548,777.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott Mcintyre sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total value of $1,092,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,871 shares of company stock worth $3,232,466 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 39.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WRLD. 6 Meridian acquired a new stake in World Acceptance during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $230,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in World Acceptance during the 1st quarter worth approximately $339,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in World Acceptance by 49.9% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 17,351 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,251,000 after acquiring an additional 5,779 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in World Acceptance during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of World Acceptance during the 1st quarter worth approximately $324,000. 84.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

World Acceptance Company Profile (NASDAQ:WRLD)

World Acceptance Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in small-loan consumer finance business. The company offers short-term small installment loans, medium-term larger installment loans, related credit insurance, and ancillary products and services to individuals. It also provides automobile club memberships to its borrowers; and income tax return preparation and electronic filing services.

