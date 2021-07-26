Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties Price Hits $3.59 on Major Exchanges (WCK)

Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties (CURRENCY:WCK) traded 4.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 26th. Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties has a total market capitalization of $235,565.19 and approximately $551.00 worth of Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties coin can now be purchased for about $3.59 or 0.00009552 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties has traded 29.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002661 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001670 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.25 or 0.00037900 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.12 or 0.00112063 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $49.66 or 0.00132115 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37,679.50 or 1.00242093 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002679 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $308.10 or 0.00819653 BTC.

Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties Coin Profile

Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties’ total supply is 65,610 coins.

Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties using one of the exchanges listed above.

