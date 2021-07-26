Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties (WG0) Reaches Market Cap of $414,121.77

Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties (CURRENCY:WG0) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 26th. One Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties coin can currently be bought for $215.58 or 0.00579967 BTC on major exchanges. Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties has a total market cap of $414,121.77 and $2,363.00 worth of Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties has traded up 17.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002691 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001678 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.09 or 0.00037897 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.45 or 0.00111526 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $49.28 or 0.00132591 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $37,153.09 or 0.99953371 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002692 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $307.15 or 0.00826329 BTC.

Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties’ total supply is 1,921 coins. The official website for Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties is www.wrappered.com . Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties’ official Twitter account is @CryptoKitties and its Facebook page is accessible here

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties using one of the exchanges listed above.

