Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) Shares Sold by D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) by 42.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 161,689 shares of the company’s stock after selling 119,254 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned about 0.17% of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts worth $11,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WH. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 229.4% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,928,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,570,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343,101 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter worth about $77,596,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter worth about $55,978,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,827,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,980,000 after buying an additional 723,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 819.4% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 691,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,263,000 after buying an additional 616,418 shares during the last quarter. 93.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $68.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.71.

WH stock opened at $69.80 on Monday. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.00 and a 52 week high of $78.13. The company has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.22 and a beta of 1.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $73.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.11. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 10.89% and a positive return on equity of 8.62%. The company had revenue of $303.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $334.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s revenue was down 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.14%.

About Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others. The Hotel Management segment provides hotel management services for full-service and limited service hotels.

